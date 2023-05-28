littlefatso

The pain and injustice

@MayorofLondon

·

May 25

On the third anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, my heart goes out to his loved ones. The pain and injustice of their loss reverberated around the world.



We stand united in our commitment to root out racism wherever it is found. Our message is clear: #BlackLivesMatter.









Some one replied with the real picture below





https://twitter.com/PaulAspinall5



Here is what the mural should look, it more accurately reflects the character of the person you so revere 👇













