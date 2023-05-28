Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 28, 2023, 10:27:58 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: HEADSETS WEEKEND TRICKY TREBLE !!!  (Read 63 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 334


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:33:19 AM »
the final bets of the league footy calendar are today for me......

It's the premier league final-day showdown..... aptly named Survival Sunday!

I will be having a couple of tricky trebles today ...one on the games that 'matter' and one on the dead rubbers...... in the hope to win some bank holiday beer tokens  :beer: :beer: :beer:


Everton Vs Bournemouth - Draw.
 
Leeds Vs Tottenham - Away Win  monkey


Leicester Vs West Ham - Draw.





Second Tricky of the day. 3 aways - towersy style..... mcl


Chelsea V Newcastle - away win.

Brentfrord V Man City - away win.

Southampton V Liverpool - away win.


In it to win it lads & lasses - happy bank holiday punting...... :like:







https://www.skysports.com/football/fixtures




 
Logged
littlefatso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 307


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:12:13 AM »
Good luck  :like:


I have binned my Luton Town treble I can't see em paying out for penna's  rava


Might have a little flutter later in the day
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 