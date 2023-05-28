headset

HEADSETS WEEKEND TRICKY TREBLE !!!
« on: Today at 06:33:19 AM »



It's the premier league final-day showdown..... aptly named Survival Sunday!



I will be having a couple of tricky trebles today ...one on the games that 'matter' and one on the dead rubbers...... in the hope to win some bank holiday beer tokens





Everton Vs Bournemouth - Draw.



Leeds Vs Tottenham - Away Win





Leicester Vs West Ham - Draw.











Second Tricky of the day. 3 aways - towersy style.....





Chelsea V Newcastle - away win.



Brentfrord V Man City - away win.



Southampton V Liverpool - away win.





In it to win it lads & lasses - happy bank holiday punting......















