the final bets of the league footy calendar are today for me......
It's the premier league final-day showdown..... aptly named Survival Sunday!
I will be having a couple of tricky trebles today ...one on the games that 'matter' and one on the dead rubbers...... in the hope to win some bank holiday beer tokens
Everton Vs Bournemouth - Draw.
Leeds Vs Tottenham - Away Win
Leicester Vs West Ham - Draw.
Second Tricky of the day. 3 aways - towersy style.....
Chelsea V Newcastle - away win.
Brentfrord V Man City - away win.
Southampton V Liverpool - away win.
In it to win it lads & lasses - happy bank holiday punting...... https://www.skysports.com/football/fixtures