Bill Buxton

Coventry do t look up to much this afternoon. « on: Today at 06:19:15 PM » I think Boro simply ran out of steam.Their fast flowing football deserted them after the Hull game. Who knows why? Mind you they would have had an horrific season if they had won the playoffs. There will have to be some very nifty recruitment if they are to do better next season.

littlefatso

Re: Coventry do t look up to much this afternoon. « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:07:45 PM »



Had a little trebble but these footy bets are usualy over 90 mins



Any one know any different ?? extra time and penna's do they count or is it a













Im all for Luton Town what with the Tommy Robbinson connection nowHad a little trebble but these footy bets are usualy over 90 minsAny one know any different ?? extra time and penna's do they count or is it a

littlefatso

Re: Coventry do t look up to much this afternoon. « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:15:11 PM »



Does it count on xtra time penna's or was it fucked after the 90 mins mark





Whats the crack then fella's is the bet down or still goingDoes it count on xtra time penna's or was it fucked after the 90 mins markSome one let me know I am not sure with these big games