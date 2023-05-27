Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Coventry do t look up to much this afternoon.  (Read 45 times)
« on: Today at 06:19:15 PM »
I think Boro simply ran out of steam.Their fast flowing football deserted them after the Hull game. Who knows why? Mind you they would have had an horrific season if they had won the playoffs. There will have to be some very nifty recruitment if they are to do better next season.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:07:45 PM »
Im all for Luton Town what with the Tommy Robbinson connection now  

Had a little trebble but these footy bets are usualy over 90 mins  

Any one know any different ?? extra time and penna's do they count or is it a  rava
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:15:11 PM »
Whats the crack then fella's is the bet down or still going 

Does it count on xtra time penna's or was it fucked after the 90 mins mark  rava


Some one let me know I am not sure with these big games  :like:
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:27:54 PM »
Bill me and you have been on the same wave lenght for the past 8 years or what ever ..

Main problem

# Curly totts

# Not got the moolah to make a prem team that could survive long term

# sticks his beak in where it's not wanted

# should have fucked off years ago

# next seasons worries will be Boro sat at the wrong end of the table not if the play off's can be won !!
