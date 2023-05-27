I think Boro simply ran out of steam.Their fast flowing football deserted them after the Hull game. Who knows why? Mind you they would have had an horrific season if they had won the playoffs. There will have to be some very nifty recruitment if they are to do better next season.
Bill me and you have been on the same wave lenght for the past 8 years or what ever ..
Main problem
# Curly totts
# Not got the moolah to make a prem team that could survive long term
# sticks his beak in where it's not wanted
# should have fucked off years ago
# next seasons worries will be Boro sat at the wrong end of the table not if the play off's can be won !!