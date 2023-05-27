Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 27, 2023
Watch police raid Middlesbrough home
« on: Today at 10:51:02 AM »
n raids which net 16 arrests, £23k drugs, and zombie knife

Sixteen people were arrested as part of Operation Artemis in Middlesbrough


you don't see enough of it but fair play on the cops opening the door up like they did on this raid.......

a fiar few knicked but will the soft teesside judges let the side down and give them all the usual slap on the wrist...... rava


The cops look to clean up the cess-pit & rat-infested Boro centre the ts1.. area


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/watch-police-raid-middlesbrough-home-26992230
