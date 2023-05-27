headset

Offline



Posts: 7 320





Posts: 7 320 Watch police raid Middlesbrough home « on: Today at 10:51:02 AM »



Sixteen people were arrested as part of Operation Artemis in Middlesbrough





you don't see enough of it but fair play on the cops opening the door up like they did on this raid.......



a fiar few knicked but will the soft teesside judges let the side down and give them all the usual slap on the wrist......





The cops look to clean up the cess-pit & rat-infested Boro centre the ts1.. area





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/watch-police-raid-middlesbrough-home-26992230

n raids which net 16 arrests, £23k drugs, and zombie knifeSixteen people were arrested as part of Operation Artemis in Middlesbroughyou don't see enough of it but fair play on the cops opening the door up like they did on this raid.......a fiar few knicked but will the soft teesside judges let the side down and give them all the usual slap on the wrist......The cops look to clean up the cess-pit & rat-infested Boro centre the ts1.. area Logged