Mike Ashley set to make a shock bail-out
« on: Today at 06:13:30 AM »
of Yorkshire Cricket Club....

anything to get Yorkshire back on track again......gets a thumbs up from me......

Yorkshire, Yorkshire!!


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-12130255/Mike-Ashley-set-make-shock-bail-offer-rescue-cash-strapped-Yorkshire.html
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:12:51 AM »
One malicious, racist bloke with gambling, drink and young girl problems cried 'Racist!' and brought down an entire historic, proud cricket club because no-one had the cojones to stand up to the woke mob.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:53:48 AM »
quite true Rutters he has ruined the reputation of that cricket club......


and is clearly a dirty, and far from innocent ba$tard in all this, himself............ :like:
