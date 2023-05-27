Welcome,
May 27, 2023, 11:44:34 AM
Mike Ashley set to make a shock bail-out
Author
Topic: Mike Ashley set to make a shock bail-out (Read 73 times)
headset
Mike Ashley set to make a shock bail-out
of Yorkshire Cricket Club....
anything to get Yorkshire back on track again......gets a thumbs up from me......
Yorkshire, Yorkshire!!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-12130255/Mike-Ashley-set-make-shock-bail-offer-rescue-cash-strapped-Yorkshire.html
Rutters
Re: Mike Ashley set to make a shock bail-out
One malicious, racist bloke with gambling, drink and young girl problems cried 'Racist!' and brought down an entire historic, proud cricket club because no-one had the cojones to stand up to the woke mob.
headset
Re: Mike Ashley set to make a shock bail-out
quite true Rutters he has ruined the reputation of that cricket club......
and is clearly a dirty, and far from innocent ba$tard in all this, himself............
