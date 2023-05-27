Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: £200m Premier League Shootout  (Read 101 times)
THE BIG MATCH How Luton Town and Coventry City have an embarrassing thing in common as they face off in £200m Prem battle


it should have been us in London today getting ready for the play off final.....


had we not bottled it or some might say not good enough because we got beat by Coventry City... either way it's not us today at Wembley....she'll be out with the family so I will watch it...if nothing else crops up beforehand.....

i will be a sky blues fan for the day,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,



I'm going 2.1 CCFC over 90 minutes...... :like:




https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22493952/luton-town-and-coventry-city-face-off-premier-battle/
just had a little punt on said tea-time game.............. as I look to win some bank holiday sheckles.......


the tricky treble will be on tomorrow's games in Survival Sunday ..... monkey






The biggest domestic game in the calendar and the richest game in world football sees Coventry and Luton meet at Wembley for a place in the Premier League. Watch the Championship play-off final live on Sky Sports Football from 4pm on Saturday; Kick-off 4.45pm






Viktor Gyokeres
Coventry 2-1
First Goal Scorer35/1
Coventry v Luton
16:45, Today


https://www.skysports.com/football/coventry-city-vs-luton-town/preview/482306
Owld Luton town & Tommy cleaned the coventry cunts right owt lad  monkey monkey
