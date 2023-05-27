headset

Offline



Posts: 7 320





Posts: 7 320 £200m Premier League Shootout « on: Today at 05:52:56 AM »





it should have been us in London today getting ready for the play off final.....





had we not bottled it or some might say not good enough because we got beat by Coventry City... either way it's not us today at Wembley....she'll be out with the family so I will watch it...if nothing else crops up beforehand.....



i will be a sky blues fan for the day,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,







I'm going 2.1 CCFC over 90 minutes......









https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22493952/luton-town-and-coventry-city-face-off-premier-battle/ THE BIG MATCH How Luton Town and Coventry City have an embarrassing thing in common as they face off in £200m Prem battleit should have been us in London today getting ready for the play off final.....had we not bottled it or some might say not good enough because we got beat by Coventry City... either way it's not us today at Wembley....she'll be out with the family so I will watch it...if nothing else crops up beforehand.....i will be a sky blues fan for the day,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,I'm going 2.1 CCFC over 90 minutes...... Logged