headset

Offline



Posts: 7 334





Posts: 7 334 Phillip Schofields 40 year career was blown apart « on: Yesterday at 05:26:20 AM »



But his glittering, 40-year TV career  which began in New Zealand  appeared at an end following his confession of an affair with a much younger ITV worker.





it sounds like Phil's been a naughty boy on many accounts................. squeaky clean my arse.....no pun



intended.....



Gordon t Gopher knew....................... he won't have been the only one getting a fisting off Phil........







who else knew about things though..........I've no doubt the is more to come........... starting with a Sunday headline you would guess ...... they do like a Big Sunday headline the papers... that is a certainty





https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/22494789/phillip-schofield-career-blown-apart-affair-younger-itv-worker/





PHILLIP Schofield burst on to UK TV screens in 1985 introducing Childrens BBC shows from the Broom Cupboard with puppet pal Gordon the Gopher.But his glittering, 40-year TV career  which began in New Zealand  appeared at an end following his confession of an affair with a much younger ITV worker.it sounds like Phil's been a naughty boy on many accounts................. squeakyclean my arse.....no punintended.....Gordon t Gopher knew....................... he won't have been the only one getting a fisting off Phil........who else knew about things though..........I've no doubt the is more to come........... starting with a Sunday headline you would guess ...... they do like a Big Sunday headline the papers... that is a certainty Logged

littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 307





Posts: 307 Re: Phillip Schofields 40 year career was blown apart « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:32:28 AM »





Been seeing on twatter al night people saying " oh phil didnt know the lad till he was 20 year old



Looks about 12 in the video below



Phil's innocent some are saying







Click on 2.40 mark and then 6.10 ish mark below







http://youtu.be/OK-1Q_J0ZAU Night shift ending 4 days offBeen seeing on twatter al night people saying " oh phil didnt know the lad till he was 20 year oldLooks about 12 in the video belowPhil's innocent some are sayingClick on 2.40 mark and then 6.10 ish mark below Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 7 334





Posts: 7 334 Re: Phillip Schofields 40 year career was blown apart « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:46:47 AM » Quote from: littlefatso on Today at 05:32:28 AM





Been seeing on twatter al night people saying " oh phil didnt know the lad till he was 20 year old



Looks about 12 in the video below



Phil's innocent some are saying







Click on 2.40 mark and then 6.10 ish mark below







http://youtu.be/OK-1Q_J0ZAU

Night shift ending 4 days offBeen seeing on twatter al night people saying " oh phil didnt know the lad till he was 20 year oldLooks about 12 in the video belowPhil's innocent some are sayingClick on 2.40 mark and then 6.10 ish mark below







fucking hell.....





if you had to put money on it you'd go with he's definitely had his hands on him and nonced him. .... it is proving it though.....only the lad in question can confirm it.....unless the happens to be some kind of pictures.... i see a few OTR are defending him or giving him the benefit of the doubt ....................... it goes to show it's a breeding ground for potential wrong uns is westies gaff..... fucking hell.....if you had to put money on it you'd go with he's definitely had his hands on him and nonced him. .... it is proving it though.....only the lad in question can confirm it.....unless the happens to be some kind of pictures.... i see a few OTR are defending him or giving him the benefit of the doubt ....................... it goes to show it's a breeding ground for potential wrong uns is westies gaff..... Logged

littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 307





Posts: 307 Re: Phillip Schofields 40 year career was blown apart « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:09:04 AM »



12 year old starstruck kid being taken out for meals with what was probably one of his tv idols leaves a very bitter taste it reeks



And the rest of em on the TV Breakfast couch knew exactly what was going on Yes it's a Clear case of Grooming at the very least Headset old chap12 year old starstruck kid being taken out for meals with what was probably one of his tv idols leaves a very bitter taste it reeksAnd the rest of em on the TV Breakfast couch knew exactly what was going on Logged