Author Topic: Phillip Schofields 40 year career was blown apart  (Read 148 times)
Rutters and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
PHILLIP Schofield burst on to UK TV screens in 1985 introducing Childrens BBC shows from the Broom Cupboard with puppet pal Gordon the Gopher.

But his glittering, 40-year TV career  which began in New Zealand  appeared at an end following his confession of an affair with a much younger ITV worker.


it sounds like Phil's been a naughty boy on many accounts................. squeaky rava clean my arse.....no pun

intended.....

Gordon t Gopher knew....................... he won't have been the only one getting a fisting off Phil........



who else knew about things though..........I've no doubt the is more to come........... starting with a Sunday headline you would guess ...... they do like a Big Sunday headline the papers... that is a certainty  :ponce:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/22494789/phillip-schofield-career-blown-apart-affair-younger-itv-worker/
Night shift ending 4 days off  jc


Been seeing on twatter al night people saying " oh phil didnt know the lad till he was 20 year old  

Looks about 12 in the video below  klins

Phil's innocent some are saying  lost rava :wanker:



Click on 2.40 mark and then 6.10 ish mark below  



 http://youtu.be/OK-1Q_J0ZAU      
Quote from: littlefatso on Today at 05:32:28 AM
Night shift ending 4 days off  jc


Been seeing on twatter al night people saying " oh phil didnt know the lad till he was 20 year old  

Looks about 12 in the video below  klins

Phil's innocent some are saying  lost rava :wanker:



Click on 2.40 mark and then 6.10 ish mark below  



 http://youtu.be/OK-1Q_J0ZAU      




fucking hell.....  lost


if you had to put money on it you'd go with he's definitely had his hands on him and nonced him. .... it is proving it though.....only the lad in question can confirm it.....unless the happens to be some kind of pictures.... i see a few OTR are defending him or giving him the benefit of the doubt ....................... it goes to show it's a breeding ground for potential wrong uns is westies gaff.....  
Yes it's a Clear case of Grooming at the very least Headset old chap  :unlike:

12 year old starstruck kid being taken out for meals with what was probably one of his tv idols leaves a very bitter taste it reeks  :redcard:

And the rest of em on the TV Breakfast couch knew exactly what was going on  :redcard:
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:46:47 AM






fucking hell.....  lost


if you had to put money on it you'd go with he's definitely had his hands on him and nonced him. .... it is proving it though.....only the lad in question can confirm it.....unless the happens to be some kind of pictures.... i see a few OTR are defending him or giving him the benefit of the doubt ....................... it goes to show it's a breeding ground for potential wrong uns is westies gaff.....  
I agree  :like:

Watch this clip below /read through the comments it's makes you wonder why they are all for Biden over there and defeating Russia . Vlads got the goods on the perverts

Watch here :

http://twitter.com/dom_lucre/status/1662664633017049091?s=20



Scroll through the comments  klins klins klins klins klins

https://twitter.com/Will10251163
