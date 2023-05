Re: Madeleine McCanns parents « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:31:37 PM » Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 11:09:54 AM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:03:44 AM I thought everyone was certain that *they* had done it.



They still might’ve done

They still might’ve done

They may have (I doubt it), and acted scandalously in leaving their kids in the room even though they were close. The absolute certainty of many people is what got and gets on my tits. 'Duh, well it's obvious, innit?' They may have (I doubt it), and acted scandalously in leaving their kids in the room even though they were close. The absolute certainty of many people is what got and gets on my tits. 'Duh, well it's obvious, innit?'