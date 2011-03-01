Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Madeleine McCanns parents  (Read 64 times)
Madeleine McCann's parents face an agonising wait after 'relevant clue was found' in three-day search operation at Algarve reservoir and sent for forensic tests in Germany - which could take MONTHS to be completed...


you hope for closer at some point on the Maddie case..... it has rumbled on

clue(s) apparently found in the search for her.....



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12126409/Madeleine-McCanns-parents-face-agonising-wait-clues-Algarve-reservoir.html
I thought everyone was certain that *they* had done it.
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:03:44 AM
I thought everyone was certain that *they* had done it.

They still mightve done
