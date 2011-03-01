Welcome,
May 26, 2023, 01:01:19 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Madeleine McCanns parents
Topic: Madeleine McCanns parents (Read 64 times)
Bill Buxton
headset
Posts: 7 308
Madeleine McCanns parents
Madeleine McCann's parents face an agonising wait after 'relevant clue was found' in three-day search operation at Algarve reservoir and sent for forensic tests in Germany - which could take MONTHS to be completed...
you hope for closer at some point on the Maddie case..... it has rumbled on
clue(s) apparently found in the search for her.....
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12126409/Madeleine-McCanns-parents-face-agonising-wait-clues-Algarve-reservoir.html
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 18 069
Re: Madeleine McCanns parents
I thought everyone was certain that *they* had done it.
Snoozy
Posts: 677
Re: Madeleine McCanns parents
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 10:03:44 AM
I thought everyone was certain that *they* had done it.
They still mightve done
