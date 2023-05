headset

Angela Rayner tried to sting the taxpayer







ANGELA Rayner tried to sting the taxpayer for another pair of expensive Apple AirPods, it can be revealed.



But when confronted by The Sun on Tuesday over the 139 expenses claim, the Deputy Labour Leader hastily repaid the money.











mucky Angela is at it as well.........hands in the till at the first opportunity...







Never forget where you've come from, Angela....





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/22468853/angela-rayner-buys-more-airpods/

