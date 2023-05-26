headset

Border Force took them to Dover, leading an MP to say we must stop acting as a Channel taxi service.





Disgusting to say the least refusing french help/....



border force the 'uk' taxi service needs to stop pandering to them....







yes. the numbers are becoming an issue and putting extra pressure on the already stretched UK services, housing etc.....







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22482649/migrant-dinghy-french-help-uk-assistance/

