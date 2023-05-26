Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 26, 2023, 08:40:07 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Migrants shun French help - we only want UK assistance!!  (Read 26 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 308


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:02:56 AM »
FIFTY migrants packed on a dinghy shunned French help yesterday, saying: We only want UK assistance.

Border Force took them to Dover, leading an MP to say we must stop acting as a Channel taxi service.


Disgusting to say the least refusing french help/....

border force the 'uk' taxi service needs to stop pandering to them.... rava



yes. the numbers are becoming an issue and putting extra pressure on the already stretched UK services, housing etc.....



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22482649/migrant-dinghy-french-help-uk-assistance/
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 051


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:36:06 AM »
Would you prefer a 4 Star hotel in Dover or a tarpaulin tent on a beach relying on handouts from UK charities?

Where are the French Gary Linekers?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 