Author Topic: Boris Johnson, Suella Braverman and Dominic Raab  (Read 73 times)
Today at 07:05:54 AM
are all victims of the Blobs hatred of the Tories............

CIVIL servants are at war with this government

They will do anything they can to wreck a ministers career and disrupt policy. Supposedly neutral, they have become a highly toxic enemy within.


(BLOBS) that saying gave me a chuckle this morning....  monkey


Rod might well be & probably is right in his article this morning....





the civil servants are like that lot OTR on fly me..... obsessed with anything tory.....  :like:






https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22470123/boris-johnson-suella-raab-blob-rod-liddle/
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:47:58 AM
You could add The Media, Schools, Universities, Courts, Policing, Charities etc.

In fact, less monitored organisations always drift to the left.

The long march through the institutions was well planned and started a while back because the working -class have always been a major disappointment to the radical left.
Reply #2 on: Today at 11:14:12 AM
Newacronyms.com  What does it mean? It will be hilarious.
