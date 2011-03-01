are all victims of the Blobs hatred of the Tories............
CIVIL servants are at war with this government
They will do anything they can to wreck a ministers career and disrupt policy. Supposedly neutral, they have become a highly toxic enemy within.
(BLOBS) that saying gave me a chuckle this morning....
Rod might well be & probably is right in his article this morning....
the civil servants are like that lot OTR on fly me..... obsessed with anything tory..... https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22470123/boris-johnson-suella-raab-blob-rod-liddle/