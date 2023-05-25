Welcome,
May 25, 2023, 06:11:52 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Fat Sam resigns with one Leeds match left.......
Author
Topic: Fat Sam resigns with one Leeds match left....... (Read 27 times)
Pigeon droppings
Fat Sam resigns with one Leeds match left.......
Yesterday
at 11:00:03 PM
if you believe this.......
https://socceronsunday.com/article/big-sam-resigns-with-1-game-left-relegation-nowt-to-do-with-me/#:~:text=Big%20Sam%20Resigns%20With%201%20Game%20Left%3A%20%E2%80%9CRelegation%20Now',t%20to%20do%20with%20Me%E2%80%9D&text=Sam%20Allardyce%20has%20sensationally%20resigned,to%20The%20Championship%20next%20season
littlefatso
Re: Fat Sam resigns with one Leeds match left.......
Today
at 05:28:28 AM
Looks like something Bad Dad's "mate" has knocked up
funny like all the same ..
