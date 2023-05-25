Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Arne Slot to Tottenham Hotspur  (Read 107 times)
Arne Slot will bring attacking, entertaining football back to Tottenham but, Mr Levy, he likes to be in control of the ENTIRE footballing operation and is not afraid to jump ship


I cant say I've heard of him but that said i didnt know too much about Man U's new gaffer Ten Haig....so sometimes they can come in under the radar and do a job in England....


he has a big job on his hands under Levy at Spurs that has to be said..........

the squad of players has let too many managers down for it to have been all the 'managers' faults alone... the players you would have to think are part of the problem at Spurs meaning a 'major clearout' and more turmoil might be needed before climbing upwards again...



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12117013/SAMI-MOKBEL-Arne-Slot-bring-attacking-entertaining-football-Tottenham.html
Slot knocks the Spurs back....

it must be  getting a tad concerning for any Spurs supporters if too many are knocking the club back...... they've no doubt got money in the bank so can i suppose get who they want in many respects it might just mean busting the bank....... it should nt be just money that takes you to Spurs and, that's when the problems start....


from an interesting perspective, you do wonder who they will get at the end of all this speculation/links
