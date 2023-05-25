headset

Posts: 7 297 Arne Slot to Tottenham Hotspur « on: Yesterday at 09:24:21 AM »





I cant say I've heard of him but that said i didnt know too much about Man U's new gaffer Ten Haig....so sometimes they can come in under the radar and do a job in England....





he has a big job on his hands under Levy at Spurs that has to be said..........



the squad of players has let too many managers down for it to have been all the 'managers' faults alone... the players you would have to think are part of the problem at Spurs meaning a 'major clearout' and more turmoil might be needed before climbing upwards again...







