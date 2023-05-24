Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 24, 2023, 08:02:26 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Moment(hero) who tried to clear Just Stop Oil yobs  (Read 71 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 281


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:26:02 AM »
 blocking traffic detained by heavy-handed cops


A FRUSTRATED motorist dragged eco-zealots out of the road yesterday  only to be detained by heavy-handed cops.

Two officers charged at him and handcuffed him as a third looked on  with none of them tackling the Just Stop Oil yobs blocking rush-hour


and this is why the cops need to get the act together and start shifting the scum that are blocking the roads with the same force as they do with this geezer....


the filth once again going after the easy target with force/heavy-handedness..... something regular footy fans witness on a weekly basis.......


and then you get the likes of "westy Nicholls" from OTR sucking the gold commander off at Stoke City... rava :wanker:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22457989/moment-hero-just-stop-oil-yobs-traffic-detained-cops/
Logged
littlefatso
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 286


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:06:54 PM »
Rozzers are a fucking joke  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:

Poor old girl in Australia here , Riddled with dementia she was on a zimmer frame holding a knife so some copper tazered her twice she's died from her injuries  :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 