headset

Offline



Posts: 7 281





Posts: 7 281 Moment(hero) who tried to clear Just Stop Oil yobs « on: Today at 08:26:02 AM »





A FRUSTRATED motorist dragged eco-zealots out of the road yesterday  only to be detained by heavy-handed cops.



Two officers charged at him and handcuffed him as a third looked on  with none of them tackling the Just Stop Oil yobs blocking rush-hour





and this is why the cops need to get the act together and start shifting the scum that are blocking the roads with the same force as they do with this geezer....





the filth once again going after the easy target with force/heavy-handedness..... something regular footy fans witness on a weekly basis.......





and then you get the likes of "westy Nicholls" from OTR sucking the gold commander off at Stoke City...





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22457989/moment-hero-just-stop-oil-yobs-traffic-detained-cops/

blocking traffic detained by heavy-handed copsA FRUSTRATED motorist dragged eco-zealots out of the road yesterday  only to be detained by heavy-handed cops.Two officers charged at him and handcuffed him as a third looked on  with none of them tackling the Just Stop Oil yobs blocking rush-hourand this is why the cops need to get the act together and start shifting the scum that are blocking the roads with the same force as they do with this geezer....the filth once again going after the easy target with force/heavy-handedness..... something regular footy fans witness on a weekly basis.......and then you get the likes of "westy Nicholls" from OTR sucking the gold commander off at Stoke City... Logged