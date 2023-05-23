Welcome,
May 25, 2023, 06:11:39 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Rolf Harris dead
Author
Topic: Rolf Harris dead (Read 72 times)
littlefatso
Rolf Harris dead
May 23, 2023, 05:56:34 PM »
So if you think you're having a bad day think of all the occupants of Hell. Just as they thinking things can't get any worse, Rolf Harris turns up with his fucking wobble board
headset
Re: Rolf Harris dead
Yesterday
at 08:17:26 AM »
can you tell what it is yet.....
good riddance to him.... as Towersy once said - the only good nonce is a dead nonce
littlefatso
Re: Rolf Harris dead
Today
at 05:25:29 AM »
Rolf Harris's final wish was for his ashes to be put inside an Etch A Sketch so that children could continue playing with his knob.
