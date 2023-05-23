littlefatso

Rolf Harris dead
« on: May 23, 2023, 05:56:34 PM »
So if you think you're having a bad day think of all the occupants of Hell. Just as they thinking things can't get any worse, Rolf Harris turns up with his fucking wobble board

good riddance to him.... as Towersy once said - the only good nonce is a dead nonce can you tell what it is yet.....good riddance to him.... as Towersy once said - the only good nonce is a dead nonce