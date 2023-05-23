Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Rolf Harris dead  (Read 72 times)
littlefatso
« on: May 23, 2023, 05:56:34 PM »
So if you think you're having a bad day think of all the occupants of Hell. Just as they thinking things can't get any worse, Rolf Harris turns up with his fucking wobble board  monkey
headset
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:17:26 AM »
can you tell what it is yet..... rava




good riddance to him.... as Towersy once said - the only good nonce is a dead nonce
littlefatso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:25:29 AM »
Rolf Harris's final wish was for his ashes to be put inside an Etch A Sketch so that children could continue playing with his knob. rava :basil:
