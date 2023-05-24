Welcome,
May 24, 2023, 07:42:34 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Rolf Harris dead
Author
Topic: Rolf Harris dead (Read 40 times)
littlefatso
Rolf Harris dead
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:56:34 PM »
So if you think you're having a bad day think of all the occupants of Hell. Just as they thinking things can't get any worse, Rolf Harris turns up with his fucking wobble board
