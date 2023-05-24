Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 24, 2023, 07:42:34 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Rolf Harris dead  (Read 40 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
littlefatso
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 282


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:56:34 PM »
So if you think you're having a bad day think of all the occupants of Hell. Just as they thinking things can't get any worse, Rolf Harris turns up with his fucking wobble board  monkey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 