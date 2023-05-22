Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 22, 2023, 07:27:22 PM
Declan Rice/Ilkay Gundogan
Today at 03:34:30 PM
Declan Rice: Arsenal set to bid for West Ham captain with Mason Mount, Ilkay Gundogan and Moises Caicedo on shortlist......

not that big a fan of Mount myself.... the other two are top draw and either or both would improve the Gunners massively....... Gundogan stole the show in the title run-in at City....with some world-class performances and, finishing in front of goal....

City would survive without him but Arsenal would improve massively with him.... a top player as is Rice...



https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12886953/declan-rice-arsenal-set-to-bid-for-west-ham-captain-with-mason-mount-ilkay-gundogan-and-moises-
