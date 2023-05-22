headset

not that big a fan of Mount myself.... the other two are top draw and either or both would improve the Gunners massively....... Gundogan stole the show in the title run-in at City....with some world-class performances and, finishing in front of goal....



City would survive without him but Arsenal would improve massively with him.... a top player as is Rice...







