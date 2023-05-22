headset

newcastle utd v leicester city



worth a watch to see how this one pans out for both clubs......



i's like Leicester to get something in order to heap more pressure on the dirties and not so much our rivelry with the Geordies up the road....we're not in the same league but they'll still always be a rival like the mackems are regardless of division...



since the take over the Geordies are and will become a big hitter in the premier league and Howe to be fair has done a cracking job for them so far.......eyes will be on them next year... The Geordies are an impatient lot and will want silverware/further progress quickly.....



the Saudis won't the club going backward either.....or Howe will quicky face the chop.... no pun intended..







i will be back the Geordies to win in my scorecast, but will be buzzing if Leicester pull off a win here...i can't see it like they look doomed the way they are playing.....











Scorecast Wilson 3.0 Newcastle....









