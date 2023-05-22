headset

England travel to Malta on June 16 before hosting North Macedonia on June 19 in back-to-back Euro 2024 Qualifiers; 2023 Champions League final comes just six days before England's first summer international, raising the prospect of absentees



I get Southgate will want his best 11 in the two games..... you also have to look at the opposition and think even an England second-string should be enough to get you two wins in them qualifying games......



the euros are massive this time around due to the fact he/we will be expected to win them....so the pressure is now on Southgate to deliver England's first trophy since 1966...





it could well be our time and winning them on German soil of all places would be special !!



CMON ENGLAND.....



