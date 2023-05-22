headset

Offline



Posts: 7 261





Posts: 7 261 Graeme Souness fights back tears « on: Today at 02:47:28 PM »



wow, what a man doing that swim at his age, also taking into account his heart problems of the past - to help out that young bairn and the charity DEBRA....



That is some challenge he has set himself .... and the fact he is a born winner going off his playing days it must be a challenge he fancies himself to do/finish..... he is not the type that will want to let people down..... so 21 miles it is then....good on him and i really hope he does it, and raises tons of money ......





Good Luck fella....













https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22433529/graeme-souness-tears-sky-sports-exit-swim-english-channel/





on live TV as he reveals next move after Sky Sports exit.....wow, what a man doing that swim at his age, also taking into account his heart problems of the past - to help out that young bairn and the charity DEBRA....That is some challenge he has set himself .... and the fact he is a born winner going off his playing days it must be a challenge he fancies himself to do/finish..... he is not the type that will want to let people down..... so 21 miles it is then....good on him and i really hope he does it, and raises tons of money ......Good Luck fella.... Logged