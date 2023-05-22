headset

Harry Kane believes a lot needs to change at Tottenham





he must be nuts if he stays with Tottenham.....



another sublime finish from him at the weekend.... a true world-class finisher in front of goal....not as good as Shearer yet and the numbers say that but he is equally as good as him if that makes sense..... both pretty much faultless in front of goal....



he should leave in search for silverware he won't get it at Tottenham...not even a league cup...... least Shera had the league in his pocket when he turned Man U down for the Geordies....



Kane's too good to end the season without a trophy...surely he must look to move on....unless it becomes all about wages/money....he owes Spurs nothing.....IMO.







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12109097/Harry-Kane-believes-lot-needs-change-Tottenham-team-successful-again.html





