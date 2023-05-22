headset

Shocking footage shows gang of youths blocking and attacking cars in Wembley

Police arrested two males and were forced to issue a dispersal order last night





terrible that and shows the level and out of control some of the scum are that wonder the streets of this once proud country........out of control Britain and in particular the streets of London.....





the law needs to clamp down on scum like that....







we need to see action ...not talk that gets spewed out by politicians and Westy's lot the moon-heads OTR...demanding a softly softly approach to these yobs....



it would be different if it was football fans running a mock!!





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12108559/Shocking-moment-gang-youths-terrorize-motorists-attack-police-car-Wembley.htm



