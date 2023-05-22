headset

Posts: 7 256 The police gave up the fight against drugs years ago « on: Today at 06:13:18 AM »





If you looked into most of the violence in this country, you would likely find that drugs were at the bottom of it. And the lawless maiming and killing of road users by dangerous drivers is definitely a form of criminal violence.





i tend to agree with the report..... it's well out of control and the cops have lost there way in the fight against drugs..... the market for it is to lucrative to the criminal fraternity.........



you can get 'sniff' everywhere these days even on a match day.....





CO - KANE........







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-12108887/PETER-HITCHENS-police-gave-fight-against-drugs-years-ago-result.html

