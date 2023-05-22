headset

Albanian boss of brothel visited by Lawrence Dallagio
« on: Today at 06:08:08 AM »

Kristian Kodra received two years for operating the criminal establishment

His gang made at least £400,000 before police raided the townhouse in Holborn

Dallaglio was interviewed after officers found he had paid £10,550 to the owners..





crikey, its not just here on Teesside that the judicial system is shit and full of shite judges sentencing....... it looks like it goes on all over the country.....





no wonder this country is going to the dogs.....





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12108807/Judge-hails-clever-Albanian-boss-brothel-allegedly-used-rugby-star-Lawrence-Dallagio.html







