May 22, 2023
Topic: Eeeeeeee, did our Suella
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Yesterday at 11:00:34 AM
Not fancy doing her speed awareness course with the proles? She was only the Attorney General at the time. Love it.
Rutters
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:53:07 PM
She should have just taken the Police Caution for Domestic Abuse, like Sarah Champion.

And where is Nick Brown nowadays?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:12:38 PM
So ok then  :like:

Two other wrongs dont have relevance.
kippers
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:41:32 PM
Who gives a fuck ?
Rutters
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:47:40 PM
The relevance is in the media coverage.

Most people don't even know that Champion is a violent abuser and only a handful of people know what Brown has done.

Where's the media outrage like we saw when someone ate cake, asks a Civil Servant to do his job or inquires about a speeding course?
littlefatso
Reply #5 on: Today at 06:14:53 AM
I didn't know this about Champion . Allegedly giving her lad a good hiding every now n again & costing  the bloke £200 K in divorce .. fucking bitch .

As for this Nick Brown what's he been up too? I'd take a guess it's some sort of sex pest activity they all fucking perverts thieves and low lifes  :wanker:

As for the media  :alf: :alf: :alf:

Spunksack in Japan yesterday organising WWIII with the other cronies took a few questions from BBC - ITV .. You would have thought they might have said something like , cant we avoid incinerating half the planet and look at some way to get peace with Russia instead of provoking them all the time . But no the first questions were about Hairy Beevers speeding ticket  lost lost lost

http://twitter.com/darrengrimes_/status/1660243950764949504?s=20       

These lot are and always have been the reason this country and the world is in deep shit . :wanker:
Rutters
Reply #6 on: Today at 09:11:20 AM
Most people don't know about Champion because they're not told.

When white, straight, male, Tory David Ruffley received the same Police Caution BBC/ITV/Sky rounded on him. The Labour Party called him 'unfit to serve' and he was hounded out of Office. Now you can add the Civil Service and chuck in a Feminist-led Public Inquiry to the pack.

When Champion received hers, Labour promoted her to the front bench!

Some people (like the above) soak it all up and even pay for their own indoctrination.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-28553382

Also see: Wayne Couzens V Lucy Letby
