Not fancy doing her speed awareness course with the proles? She was only the Attorney General at the time. Love it.

She should have just taken the Police Caution for Domestic Abuse, like Sarah Champion. And where is Nick Brown nowadays?

She should have just taken the Police Caution for Domestic Abuse, like Sarah Champion. And where is Nick Brown nowadays?

The relevance is in the media coverage.Most people don't even know that Champion is a violent abuser and only a handful of people know what Brown has done.Where's the media outrage like we saw when someone ate cake, asks a Civil Servant to do his job or inquires about a speeding course?

She should have just taken the Police Caution for Domestic Abuse, like Sarah Champion. And where is Nick Brown nowadays?