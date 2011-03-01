Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Eeeeeeee, did our Suella
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Not fancy doing her speed awareness course with the proles? She was only the Attorney General at the time. Love it.
Rutters
She should have just taken the Police Caution for Domestic Abuse, like Sarah Champion.

And where is Nick Brown nowadays?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 01:53:07 PM
She should have just taken the Police Caution for Domestic Abuse, like Sarah Champion.

And where is Nick Brown nowadays?

So ok then  :like:

Two other wrongs dont have relevance.
kippers
Who gives a fuck ?
Rutters
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 04:12:38 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 01:53:07 PM
She should have just taken the Police Caution for Domestic Abuse, like Sarah Champion.

And where is Nick Brown nowadays?

So ok then  :like:

Two other wrongs dont have relevance.
The relevance is in the media coverage.

Most people don't even know that Champion is a violent abuser and only a handful of people know what Brown has done.

Where's the media outrage like we saw when someone ate cake, asks a Civil Servant to do his job or inquires about a speeding course?
littlefatso
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 01:53:07 PM
She should have just taken the Police Caution for Domestic Abuse, like Sarah Champion.

And where is Nick Brown nowadays?



I didn't know this about Champion . Allegedly giving her lad a good hiding every now n again & costing  the bloke £200 K in divorce .. fucking bitch .

As for this Nick Brown what's he been up too? I'd take a guess it's some sort of sex pest activity they all fucking perverts thieves and low lifes  :wanker:

As for the media  :alf: :alf: :alf:

Spunksack in Japan yesterday organising WWIII with the other cronies took a few questions from BBC - ITV .. You would have thought they might have said something like , cant we avoid incinerating half the planet and look at some way to get peace with Russia instead of provoking them all the time . But no the first questions were about Hairy Beevers speeding ticket  lost lost lost

http://twitter.com/darrengrimes_/status/1660243950764949504?s=20       

These lot are and always have been the reason this country and the world is in deep shit . :wanker:
