Posts: 1 048 Re: Eeeeeeee, did our Suella « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:47:40 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 04:12:38 PM Quote from: Rutters on Today at 01:53:07 PM She should have just taken the Police Caution for Domestic Abuse, like Sarah Champion.



And where is Nick Brown nowadays?



So ok then



Two other wrongs donít have relevance.

Most people don't even know that Champion is a violent abuser and only a handful of people know what Brown has done.



Logged