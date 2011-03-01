Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 21, 2023, 02:18:12 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Eeeeeeee, did our Suella  (Read 22 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 18 064



View Profile
« on: Today at 11:00:34 AM »
Not fancy doing her speed awareness course with the proles? She was only the Attorney General at the time. Love it.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 047


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:53:07 PM »
She should have just taken the Police Caution for Domestic Abuse, like Sarah Champion.

And where is Nick Brown nowadays?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 