headset

Offline



Posts: 7 247





Posts: 7 247 Sky Super Sunday Tricky Treble !! « on: Today at 09:54:20 AM »



like many I fear west ham won't be at it today gifting the 'dirties' a chance to get something in London in their quest for premier league survival......



I'm still going west ham and equally, hope City doesn't take their foot off the gas today, now the title's won and their lot didn't get pI$$ed up too much last night after bagging the title...





West Ham v Leeds... home win....fingers crossed on that one ...



Brighton V Southampton .. Home Win.



Man City V Chelsea .. Home win.





Happy Super Sunday lads n lasses





at least we are getting Everton or Leeds down and visiting the Boro next year....





it's going to be a nail-biter for some down there at the bottom ------------------ I want the dirties down





https://www.skysports.com/football/fixtures





It's time for a tricky on today's Sunday games.....like many I fear west ham won't be at it today gifting the 'dirties' a chance to get something in London in their quest for premier league survival......I'm still going west ham and equally, hope City doesn't take their foot off the gas today, now the title's won and their lot didn't get pI$$ed up too much last night after bagging the title...West Ham v Leeds... home win....fingers crossed on that one ...Brighton V Southampton .. Home Win.Man City V Chelsea .. Home win.Happy Super Sunday lads n lassesat least we are getting Everton or Leeds down and visiting the Boro next year....it's going to be a nail-biter for some down there at the bottom ------------------ I want the dirties down Logged