headset

Offline



Posts: 7 244





Posts: 7 244 Ten-year-old rapists arrested as child crimewave sweeps the UK « on: Today at 09:43:38 AM »



Among our shocking findings are two 10-year-old rapists from Kent and Lancs and a girl, 12, arrested for murder in Cambs.





naughty stats there like..... the worrying thing is many of these young uns know they tend to get away with things due there age...so are both getting groomed to commit crime but are also wise to knowing they will avoid some kind of criminal record fro the less serious stuff of course....





noncing at that age is fu%%ing naughty like...





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22076862/uk-youngest-criminals-rapist-murderers/

MORE than 75,000 kids have been arrested for crimes including murder, rape and possessing child abuse images, The Sun can reveal.Among our shocking findings are two 10-year-old rapists from Kent and Lancs and a girl, 12, arrested for murder in Cambs.naughty stats there like..... the worrying thing is many of these young uns know they tend to get away with things due there age...so are both getting groomed to commit crime but are also wise to knowing they will avoid some kind of criminal record fro the less serious stuff of course....noncing at that age is fu%%ing naughty like... Logged