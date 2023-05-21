headset

Murder On The Dancefloor star Sophie Ellis-Bexter





the voting is 'bent' to Fu%k...so she still won't win it for the UK......



it is not something i watch but ive got to say she is a bit of entertainer that always seems to want to give off a happy vibe to life.... she is not a stunner in a sense, but is still good-looking and, has that attraction about her that woud have me heading towards her on the dancefloor back in the day in my pomp - no pun intended ...





shes a thumbs up for me...





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12106919/BBC-line-Sophie-Ellis-Bexter-Britains-entry-years-Eurovision-Song-Contest.html#commen







