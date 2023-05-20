Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 25, 2023, 09:38:42 PM
Author Topic: Hey Bad Dad  (Read 332 times)
littlefatso
« on: May 20, 2023, 02:16:53 PM »
Bakhmut will be the first major battle in history where a private military company defeated an organized army trained and supplied by the collective West.



http://twitter.com/Spriter99880/status/1659907167338606593?s=20     

or

http://twitter.com/thatdayin1992/status/1659906967455027201?s=20   

or

http://twitter.com/Alex_Oloyede2/status/1659909182152376324?s=20   

or

http://twitter.com/djuric_zlatko/status/1659907721758490625?s=20

Or a thousand more links to this news if you want em ..

Stop telling all them Lefty Doyles tall tales  lost lost

It's over for the Nazi's 

Wagner kicked their shit pipes right in 

 charles charles charles charles charles
littlefatso
« Reply #1 on: May 20, 2023, 05:15:32 PM »
littlefatso
« Reply #2 on: May 20, 2023, 05:52:42 PM »
 

Zelensky  statement on fall of Bakhmut  :nige: charles monkey :basil:

http://twitter.com/its_maria012/status/1643605276736495620?s=20     
littlefatso
« Reply #3 on: May 20, 2023, 05:54:51 PM »



 
headset
« Reply #4 on: May 21, 2023, 09:32:27 AM »
 Shock messages & photos reveal army for hire Wagner Groups global spread & ruthless tactics as they plot to oust Vlad...


You've got to give crocs some credit he seems to be on the button to what's going off between the Ukraine and Russia

the Wagner group brought to you by senior crocs...putting bad dad to shame once again


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22149216/wagner-group-russia-ukraine-africa/
littlefatso
« Reply #5 on: May 23, 2023, 05:38:54 PM »
In planet la la    Bad dad has been reporting " from his mate " Ukraine invaded Russia a few days ago , thousands fled in terror , People High up the command chain have been fleeing to China for sanctuary they are going to march on ward to the red square say some of his hanger on dip shits 


Back to the real world on planet Ukraine / Russia



50 or 60 clowns stormed into a tiny village on the Ukraine russian border with one tank a few humbie's and a packed lunch . All ended up brown bread within 24 hours . :basil:
headset
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:27:03 AM »
you keep him right crocs lad....  :like:
littlefatso
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:18:44 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 09:27:03 AM
you keep him right crocs lad....  :like:


He's either taking the piss out of em all now or he's full on brainwashed by " his mate "  :duh:

Latest rant I just read is more or less : The greatest unit in ukraine history have stormed into Russia and the plan now might be to use the land they have as a base for ammo stocks and fuel so they can advance futher in the motherland  lost souey rava monkey


Can some one tell the whopper his so called greatest Unit in ukraine history are all dead . the only place they advancing to is a 6 foot hole.
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:37:25 AM »
You get him told crocs lad....... bad dad spends too much time sniffing volcano fumes.... :alf:
littlefatso
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:02:22 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 08:37:25 AM
You get him told crocs lad....... bad dad spends too much time sniffing volcano fumes.... :alf:


 charles charles

tell you what kidda . in all honesty I uttery despise the cunt , look around at the state of the UK now from somewhere like 1930's the place is a fucking cesspitt and it all thanks to the bad dads of this world .

















