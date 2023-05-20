littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 286





Posts: 286 Hey Bad Dad « on: May 20, 2023, 02:16:53 PM »







http://twitter.com/Spriter99880/status/1659907167338606593?s=20



or



http://twitter.com/thatdayin1992/status/1659906967455027201?s=20



or



http://twitter.com/Alex_Oloyede2/status/1659909182152376324?s=20



or



http://twitter.com/djuric_zlatko/status/1659907721758490625?s=20



Or a thousand more links to this news if you want em ..



Stop telling all them Lefty Doyles tall tales



It's over for the Nazi's



Wagner kicked their shit pipes right in











Bakhmut will be the first major battle in history where a private military company defeated an organized army trained and supplied by the collective West.orororOr a thousand more links to this news if you want em ..Stop telling all them Lefty Doyles tall talesIt's over for the Nazi'sWagner kicked their shit pipes right in Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 7 281





Posts: 7 281 Re: Hey Bad Dad « Reply #4 on: May 21, 2023, 09:32:27 AM »





You've got to give crocs some credit he seems to be on the button to what's going off between the Ukraine and Russia



the Wagner group brought to you by senior crocs...putting bad dad to shame once again





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22149216/wagner-group-russia-ukraine-africa/





Shock messages & photos reveal army for hire Wagner Groups global spread & ruthless tactics as they plot to oust Vlad...You've got to give crocs some credit he seems to be on the button to what's going off between the Ukraine and Russiathe Wagner group brought to you by senior crocs...putting bad dad to shame once again Logged

littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 286





Posts: 286 Re: Hey Bad Dad « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:38:54 PM » Bad dad has been reporting " from his mate " Ukraine invaded Russia a few days ago , thousands fled in terror , People High up the command chain have been fleeing to China for sanctuary they are going to march on ward to the red square say some of his hanger on dip shits





Back to the real world on planet Ukraine / Russia







50 or 60 clowns stormed into a tiny village on the Ukraine russian border with one tank a few humbie's and a packed lunch . All ended up brown bread within 24 hours . In planet la laBad dad has been reporting " from his mate " Ukraine invaded Russia a few days ago , thousands fled in terror , People High up the command chain have been fleeing to China for sanctuary they are going to march on ward to the red square say some of his hanger on dip shitsBack to the real world on planet Ukraine / Russia50 or 60 clowns stormed into a tiny village on the Ukraine russian border with one tank a few humbie's and a packed lunch . All ended up brown bread within 24 hours . Logged