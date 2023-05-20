Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 24, 2023, 07:42:28 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Hey Bad Dad  (Read 216 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
littlefatso
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 282


View Profile
« on: May 20, 2023, 02:16:53 PM »
Bakhmut will be the first major battle in history where a private military company defeated an organized army trained and supplied by the collective West.



http://twitter.com/Spriter99880/status/1659907167338606593?s=20     

or

http://twitter.com/thatdayin1992/status/1659906967455027201?s=20   

or

http://twitter.com/Alex_Oloyede2/status/1659909182152376324?s=20   

or

http://twitter.com/djuric_zlatko/status/1659907721758490625?s=20

Or a thousand more links to this news if you want em ..

Stop telling all them Lefty Doyles tall tales  lost lost

It's over for the Nazi's 

Wagner kicked their shit pipes right in 

 charles charles charles charles charles
Logged
littlefatso
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 282


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: May 20, 2023, 05:15:32 PM »
Logged
littlefatso
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 282


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: May 20, 2023, 05:52:42 PM »
 

Zelensky  statement on fall of Bakhmut  :nige: charles monkey :basil:

http://twitter.com/its_maria012/status/1643605276736495620?s=20     
Logged
littlefatso
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 282


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: May 20, 2023, 05:54:51 PM »



 
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 261


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: May 21, 2023, 09:32:27 AM »
 Shock messages & photos reveal army for hire Wagner Groups global spread & ruthless tactics as they plot to oust Vlad...


You've got to give crocs some credit he seems to be on the button to what's going off between the Ukraine and Russia

the Wagner group brought to you by senior crocs...putting bad dad to shame once again


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22149216/wagner-group-russia-ukraine-africa/
Logged
littlefatso
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 282


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:38:54 PM »
In planet la la    Bad dad has been reporting " from his mate " Ukraine invaded Russia a few days ago , thousands fled in terror , People High up the command chain have been fleeing to China for sanctuary they are going to march on ward to the red square say some of his hanger on dip shits 


Back to the real world on planet Ukraine / Russia



50 or 60 clowns stormed into a tiny village on the Ukraine russian border with one tank a few humbie's and a packed lunch . All ended up brown bread within 24 hours . :basil:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 