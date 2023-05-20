littlefatso

Posts: 282 Hey Bad Dad « on: May 20, 2023, 02:16:53 PM »







http://twitter.com/Spriter99880/status/1659907167338606593?s=20



http://twitter.com/thatdayin1992/status/1659906967455027201?s=20



http://twitter.com/Alex_Oloyede2/status/1659909182152376324?s=20



http://twitter.com/djuric_zlatko/status/1659907721758490625?s=20



Or a thousand more links to this news if you want em ..



Stop telling all them Lefty Doyles tall tales



It's over for the Nazi's



Wagner kicked their shit pipes right in











headset

Posts: 7 261 Re: Hey Bad Dad « Reply #4 on: May 21, 2023, 09:32:27 AM »





You've got to give crocs some credit he seems to be on the button to what's going off between the Ukraine and Russia



the Wagner group brought to you by senior crocs...putting bad dad to shame once again





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22149216/wagner-group-russia-ukraine-africa/





