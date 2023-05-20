Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Hey Bad Dad  (Read 46 times)
littlefatso
« on: Today at 02:16:53 PM »
Bakhmut will be the first major battle in history where a private military company defeated an organized army trained and supplied by the collective West.



http://twitter.com/Spriter99880/status/1659907167338606593?s=20     

or

http://twitter.com/thatdayin1992/status/1659906967455027201?s=20   

or

http://twitter.com/Alex_Oloyede2/status/1659909182152376324?s=20   

or

http://twitter.com/djuric_zlatko/status/1659907721758490625?s=20

Or a thousand more links to this news if you want em ..

Stop telling all them Lefty Doyles tall tales  lost lost

It's over for the Nazi's 

Wagner kicked their shit pipes right in 

 charles charles charles charles charles
littlefatso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:15:32 PM »
littlefatso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:52:42 PM »
 

Zelensky  statement on fall of Bakhmut  :nige: charles monkey :basil:

http://twitter.com/its_maria012/status/1643605276736495620?s=20     
littlefatso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:54:51 PM »



 
