http://twitter.com/Spriter99880/status/1659907167338606593?s=20



or



http://twitter.com/thatdayin1992/status/1659906967455027201?s=20



or



http://twitter.com/Alex_Oloyede2/status/1659909182152376324?s=20



or



http://twitter.com/djuric_zlatko/status/1659907721758490625?s=20



Or a thousand more links to this news if you want em ..



Stop telling all them Lefty Doyles tall tales



It's over for the Nazi's



Wagner kicked their shit pipes right in











