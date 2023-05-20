Bernie

Ice Creams at Auschwitz « on: Today at 10:27:33 AM »



Having been there the very last thing i fancied doing afterwards was having a 99 FFS



WTF is the world coming to ????Having been there the very last thing i fancied doing afterwards was having a 99 FFS

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12102353/Ice-cream-van-sets-outside-AUSCHWITZ-Fury-disrespectful-trader.html#reader-comments

headset

Re: Ice Creams at Auschwitz « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:27:05 AM » yes that's fairly distasteful - you would have expected more thought to have gone into that