May 20, 2023, 01:48:13 PM
Author Topic: Ice Creams at Auschwitz  (Read 28 times)
Bernie
« on: Today at 10:27:33 AM »
WTF is the world coming to ????

Having been there the very last thing i fancied doing afterwards was having a 99 FFS

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12102353/Ice-cream-van-sets-outside-AUSCHWITZ-Fury-disrespectful-trader.html#reader-comments
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:27:05 AM »
yes that's fairly distasteful - you would have expected more thought to have gone into that
boro-bob
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:11:25 PM »
If people actually buy the ice creams then it proves that it should be there.
