Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 20, 2023, 01:48:13 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Ice Creams at Auschwitz
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Ice Creams at Auschwitz (Read 28 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 935
Ice Creams at Auschwitz
«
on:
Today
at 10:27:33 AM »
WTF is the world coming to ????
Having been there the very last thing i fancied doing afterwards was having a 99 FFS
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12102353/Ice-cream-van-sets-outside-AUSCHWITZ-Fury-disrespectful-trader.html#reader-comments
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 7 231
Re: Ice Creams at Auschwitz
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:27:05 AM »
yes that's fairly distasteful - you would have expected more thought to have gone into that
Logged
boro-bob
Offline
Posts: 2 930
Re: Ice Creams at Auschwitz
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:11:25 PM »
If people actually buy the ice creams then it proves that it should be there.
Logged
Premier League, you're having a laugh !!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...