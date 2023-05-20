headset

Posts: 7 232 headsets weekend money spinner « on: Today at 06:30:12 AM »



a got a sneaky treble up the other night....towersy style though all favorites...





a couple of nags @ Newmarket to get things underway....



E/W double.



14:40 Newmarket - Revenite



15:15 Newmarket - Changing Colours







I will be watching the Carlisle V Bradford game on Sky if i get the time it should be a good one that and might have a feisty touch about it....







Bournemouth V Manchester United - away win.



Liverpool V Aston Villa - Home Win



Wolves V Everton - Draw.









a sneaky matchday £1 double on the League 1 playoffs



Salford to win away on the day,



Carlisle to win at home on the day,









good luck and happy punting folks.....







https://www.skysports.com/premier-league-fixtures









headset

Posts: 7 232 Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:19:05 AM »





Spurs v The Bees.....



I'd like to see a Bretford win to heap more misery on Tottenham's disappointing season, but do feel Spurs will get a draw here... I want Spurs taking dirty leeds to the cleaners and, the championship next week that is crystal clear in my thoughts. So i will be Tottenham next week...



Let's see how Brentford does today without Ivan Toney.....







bets on Tottenham to throw away the lead hopefully and the game ends in a desmond for me to win some wonga....











Single @60/1

Heung-min Son, Draw 2-2

First Goal Scorer, Correct Score / Tottenham v Brentford

















https://www.skysports.com/football/tottenham-hotspur-vs-brentford/live/465002

littlefatso

Posts: 277 Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:17:41 PM »







Only a double for me today



Clear Angel 17.58 Thirsk @ 5/1



Al Barez 17.00 Newmarket @ 5/2 All the best with your betsOnly a double for me todayClear Angel 17.58 Thirsk @ 5/1Al Barez 17.00 Newmarket @ 5/2 Logged

headset

Posts: 7 232 Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:54:28 PM » ..... true love still exists in this house.....







Single @45/1



Bukayo Saka, Arsenal 3-1

First Goal Scorer, Correct Score / Nottm Forest v Arsenal











CMON THE GUNNERS!!....









littlefatso

Posts: 277 Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:14:23 PM »



Might stick some irish lotto on Me double is already downMight stick some irish lotto on Logged