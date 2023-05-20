It's time to bash the bookies again... well fingers crossed in bashing them!
a got a sneaky treble up the other night....towersy style though all favorites...
a couple of nags @ Newmarket to get things underway....
E/W double.
14:40 Newmarket - Revenite
15:15 Newmarket - Changing Colours
I will be watching the Carlisle V Bradford game on Sky if i get the time it should be a good one that and might have a feisty touch about it....
Bournemouth V Manchester United - away win.
Liverpool V Aston Villa - Home Win
Wolves V Everton - Draw.
a sneaky matchday £1 double on the League 1 playoffs
Salford to win away on the day,
Carlisle to win at home on the day,
good luck and happy punting folks..... https://www.skysports.com/premier-league-fixtures