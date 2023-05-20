Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 20, 2023, 01:48:07 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: headsets weekend money spinner  (Read 91 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 231


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:30:12 AM »
It's time to bash the bookies again... well fingers crossed in bashing them!

a got a sneaky treble up the other night....towersy style though all favorites... mcl


a couple of nags @ Newmarket to get things underway....

E/W double.

14:40 Newmarket - Revenite

15:15 Newmarket - Changing Colours



I will be watching the Carlisle V Bradford game on Sky if i get the time it should be a good one that and might have a feisty touch about it....



Bournemouth V Manchester United - away win.

Liverpool V Aston Villa - Home Win

Wolves V Everton - Draw.




a sneaky matchday £1 double on the League 1 playoffs

Salford to win away on the day,

Carlisle to win at home on the day,




good luck and happy punting folks..... :like:



https://www.skysports.com/premier-league-fixtures
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 231


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:19:05 AM »
had daft quid on a desmond in the lunch-time premier league game.


Spurs v The Bees.....

I'd like to see a Bretford win to heap more misery on Tottenham's disappointing season, but do feel Spurs will get a draw here... I want Spurs taking dirty leeds to the cleaners and, the championship next week that is crystal clear in my thoughts. So i will be Tottenham next week... mcl

Let's see how Brentford does today without Ivan Toney.....



bets on Tottenham to throw away the lead hopefully and the game ends in a desmond for me to win some wonga.... :ponce:





Single @60/1
Heung-min Son, Draw 2-2
First Goal Scorer, Correct Score / Tottenham v Brentford








https://www.skysports.com/football/tottenham-hotspur-vs-brentford/live/465002
 
Logged
littlefatso
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 268


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:17:41 PM »
All the best with your bets  :like:



Only a double for me today

Clear Angel 17.58 Thirsk @ 5/1

Al Barez 17.00 Newmarket @ 5/2
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 