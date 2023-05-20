headset

a got a sneaky treble up the other night....towersy style though all favorites...





a couple of nags @ Newmarket to get things underway....



E/W double.



14:40 Newmarket - Revenite



15:15 Newmarket - Changing Colours







I will be watching the Carlisle V Bradford game on Sky if i get the time it should be a good one that and might have a feisty touch about it....







Bournemouth V Manchester United - away win.



Liverpool V Aston Villa - Home Win



Wolves V Everton - Draw.









a sneaky matchday £1 double on the League 1 playoffs



Salford to win away on the day,



Carlisle to win at home on the day,









good luck and happy punting folks.....







