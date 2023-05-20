Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 20, 2023
headsets weekend money spinner
Today at 06:30:12 AM
It's time to bash the bookies again... well fingers crossed in bashing them!

a got a sneaky treble up the other night....towersy style though all favorites... mcl


a couple of nags @ Newmarket to get things underway....

E/W double.

14:40 Newmarket - Revenite

15:15 Newmarket - Changing Colours



I will be watching the Carlisle V Bradford game on Sky if i get the time it should be a good one that and might have a feisty touch about it....



Bournemouth V Manchester United - away win.

Liverpool V Aston Villa - Home Win

Wolves V Everton - Draw.




a sneaky matchday £1 double on the League 1 playoffs

Salford to win away on the day,

Carlisle to win at home on the day,




good luck and happy punting folks..... :like:



https://www.skysports.com/premier-league-fixtures
