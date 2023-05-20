headset

another Micky mouse fight.... that's all about the money.....



two top top fighters in their own format, but just a miss match when you put them together in a MMA Fight or a Boxing match.....





it's just a money-making scam and I can't believe people are buying into watching these bouts..... it must be the young and daft internet/bedroom folk who are happy to shell out to see these two make a mockery of the fight game........



i can believe hearn is buying into this shite yet can't get Fury in with Joshua when its needed/wanted by fight fans









https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22419156/conor-mcgregor-fight-canelo-alvarez-eddie-hearn/





