no f****g problem
but tells Eddie Hearn he will have to co-promote
another Micky mouse fight.... that's all about the money.....
two top top fighters in their own format, but just a miss match when you put them together in a MMA Fight or a Boxing match.....
it's just a money-making scam and I can't believe people are buying into watching these bouts..... it must be the young and daft internet/bedroom folk who are happy to shell out to see these two make a mockery of the fight game........
i can believe hearn is buying into this shite yet can't get Fury in with Joshua when its needed/wanted by fight fanshttps://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22419156/conor-mcgregor-fight-canelo-alvarez-eddie-hearn/