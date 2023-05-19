headset

Offline



Posts: 7 218





Posts: 7 218 Schofield the nonce gets 12yr - no pun intended! « on: Today at 03:02:18 PM »



Timothy Schofield, 54, carried out a string of sexual offences - the most serious involving an alleged sex act with the boy.



a decent bit of jail. of course, it will still cost a few quid to the tax-payer to look after dirty sex monsters whilst inside...the rope would soon help the burden of any said cost.............



given 'dirty Phil knew about his brothers carry on - is the any wonder Holly has fallen out with him,,, their brand is finished as a pair if you like...







I wonder how Phil's puppet Gordon T Gopher is feeling about his Uncle ......





https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/22409865/phillip-schofield-brother-timothy-jail-teen-abuse/









PHILLIP Schofield's paedo brother has today been jailed for sickening child sex offences as his victim revealed he felt "trampled on".Timothy Schofield, 54, carried out a string of sexual offences - the most serious involving an alleged sex act with the boy.a decent bit of jail. of course, it will still cost a few quid to the tax-payer to look after dirty sex monsters whilst inside...the rope would soon help the burden of any said cost.............given 'dirty Phil knew about his brothers carry on - is the any wonder Holly has fallen out with him,,, their brand is finished as a pair if you like...I wonder how Phil's puppet Gordon T Gopher is feeling about his Uncle ...... Logged