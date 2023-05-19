Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 19, 2023, 04:24:32 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Schofield the nonce gets 12yr - no pun intended!  (Read 21 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 218


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:02:18 PM »
PHILLIP Schofield's paedo brother has today been jailed for sickening child sex offences as his victim revealed he felt "trampled on".

Timothy Schofield, 54, carried out a string of sexual offences - the most serious involving an alleged sex act with the boy.

a decent bit of jail. of course, it will still cost a few quid to the tax-payer to look after dirty sex monsters whilst inside...the rope would soon help the burden of any said cost.............

given 'dirty Phil knew about his brothers carry on - is the any wonder Holly has fallen out with him,,, their brand is finished as a pair if you like... :like:



I wonder how Phil's puppet Gordon T Gopher is feeling about his Uncle ...... rava


https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/22409865/phillip-schofield-brother-timothy-jail-teen-abuse/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 