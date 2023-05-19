Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 19, 2023
Author Topic: Ex-Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies slams Adidas  (Read 94 times)
headset
« on: Today at 08:50:54 AM »
Stop gaslighting women': Ex-Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies slams Adidas for an 'assault on being female' after it used biologically male model with hairy chest and bulging crotch for its women's swimwear line in Pride collection backed by Tom Daley


Jesus Christ, whatever next......im either old-fashioned or just out of touch but I'm with Sharon Davies on this one...... is any need for that advertisement/picture....  monkey  FFS


plus I'm a fan/buyer/user of the Adidas product in general


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12098975/Calls-boycott-Adidas-womens-swimwear-advert.html
Rutters
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:58:17 AM »
There's one woman who REALLY doesn't like her privileges challenged.
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:03:52 PM »
Sharron is spot on   :like:
Spidoolie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:28:18 PM »
Little wonder that the kids are confused as to what the hell they are.
