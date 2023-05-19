headset

Ex-Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies slams Adidas





Jesus Christ, whatever next......im either old-fashioned or just out of touch but I'm with Sharon Davies on this one...... is any need for that advertisement/picture.... FFS





plus I'm a fan/buyer/user of the Adidas product in general





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12098975/Calls-boycott-Adidas-womens-swimwear-advert.html

Stop gaslighting women': Ex-Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies slams Adidas for an 'assault on being female' after it used biologically male model with hairy chest and bulging crotch for its women's swimwear line in Pride collection backed by Tom Daley